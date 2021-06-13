Latest
Summer Sale: Furnished Pads With Hotel Benefits And Burj K Views From AED4,499!
What are your key priorities when you move home?
Location? Price point? Added benefits?! Well, this fully-furnished pad on SZR is all that and then some!
If you’re looking for apartment living, with all of the plus points of a hotel, the long stay at Rose Rayhaan by Rotana is IT. Say, for example, if you don’t want to pay DEWA (lifesaver!), you want the price housekeeping included (em, amazing!)… and you want to pay less than AED5k a month, this is your jam.
Unlock the door to your fully furnished pad at Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, the summer deal has been announced and it’s a goodie! The prices start from AED4,499 (with limited benefits) and upwards depending on the type of room you choose.
Take note peeps: The AED4,499 summer promo will only be around for a limited time… RUN!
Views for days! Imagine waking up to this view every morning
ALL options are fully furnished and come with the same range of amazing benefits, including an equipped kitchenette, DEWA, housekeeping, Wi-Fi, covered parking and more. Phew!
On top of that, they’ve gone the extra mile to ensure you’ll have minimum laundry-related stress in your life… (I need this!)
You’ll get a full bag of laundry washed and pressed for AED99 along with a flat 20% off all dining and spa in the hotel, daily breakfast for AED1,200 per month, and FREE access to Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club which features a temperature-controlled swimming pool. Perfect for summer! More info here.
Room size? You’ve got options! Scroll for deets
Make your budget now! Here are the starting points for each room option
- Classic room – AED4,499 – (*housekeeping for an additional AED30 per visit)
- Deluxe Room – AED 5,499/-
- Premium Room – AED 6,499/-
- Classic Suite – AED 7,499/-
- Sky Premium Suite – AED 8,499/–
Taking your bookings here now! This offer is only valid until September 30, 2021
Book it in
Call +971 4 323 0111,
Mobile & WhatsApp +971 54 792 8832 / +971 54 307 1388,
Or drop an email to sales.rose@rotana.com