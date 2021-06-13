Summer Sale: Furnished Pads With Hotel Benefits And Burj K Views From AED4,499!

What are your key priorities when you move home?

Location? Price point? Added benefits?! Well, this fully-furnished pad on SZR is all that and then some!

If you’re looking for apartment living, with all of the plus points of a hotel, the long stay at Rose Rayhaan by Rotana is IT. Say, for example, if you don’t want to pay DEWA (lifesaver!), you want the price housekeeping included (em, amazing!)… and you want to pay less than AED5k a month, this is your jam.

Unlock the door to your fully furnished pad at Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, the summer deal has been announced and it’s a goodie! The prices start from AED4,499 (with limited benefits) and upwards depending on the type of room you choose.

Take note peeps: The AED4,499 summer promo will only be around for a limited time… RUN!