Snap Up These Brill Summer Hotel Deals Before They’re Gone!

Eid Holidays are on the horizon and Rove has announced some brilliant deals across some of its most popular locations

With locations spread all over the city and awesome stays starting from AED 129, there’s plenty to choose from.

Here’re some of the best deals:

A ‘Reel-y’ cinematic stay at Rove Downtown

Stay at Rove Downtown from AED 349++ and enjoy complimentary Reel Boutique cinema tickets to watch your favourite movie over the break. BOOM!

When? 8th July to 16th July

This deal is only available when you book it right here or by calling Rove Happiness Centre on +971 4 561 9999

Every booking at Rove At The Park gets 2 Dubai Parks & Resorts tickets right back!

Choose from Motiongate, Bollywood, Legoland or Legoland Waterpark and live your best life!

When? 8th July to 16th July

How much? Rates start from AED 499++

This deal is only available when you book it right here or by calling Rove Happiness Centre on +971 4 561 9999.

Complimentary half-board upgrade for everyone who books with breakfast at Rove La Mer Beach

This is a STEAL.

When? 8th July to 16th July

This deal is only available when you book it right here or by calling Rove Happiness Centre on +971 4 561 9999

Relive your best Expo moments! Stay at Rove Expo 2020 suite and get breakfast for the whole family

*Any excuse to visit Expo again… AMIRITE?! Stay at Expo suite for AED 599 ++ inclusive of breakfast (2 adults and 2 kids. Rove also has some cool e-bikes that you can rent for free to explore the Expo site. FUNNNNNN.

How much? Rates starting from AED 599++

When? 8th July to 16th July

This deal is only available when you book it right here or by calling Rove Happiness Centre on +971 4 561 9999