Robbie Williams & Boyz II Are Performing In Abu Dhabi!

Saadiyat Nights is back in Abu Dhabi and it’s going to be EPIC! Think award-winning legends like Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, and Robbie Williams lighting up the stage with stunning views of Saadiyat Island as the backdrop. So, if you’re there for the music or the vibes, this is one event you won’t want to miss—mark your calendars…

This is everything you need to know

1. Robbie Williams is performing LIVE in Abu Dhabi!

This will definitely be a night to remember. Robbie Williams, the British pop legend behind “Angels,” will be taking the stage at Saadiyat Nights on December 28. He’ll be performing all his BIGGEST hits, making it the perfect way to close out the year with his unforgettable energy. Expect an evening full of timeless classics and the kind of performance that only Robbie can deliver, all set against the stunning backdrop of Saadiyat Island.

2. A huge Boyz II Men fan? Catch them LIVE at the capital

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better… think again. The legendary Boyz II Men will be bringing their ICONIC harmonies to Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi on January 25. Moreover, the R&B legends are set to deliver a beautiful performance, and you won’t want to miss their timeless hits live in Abu Dhabi. Sounds EPIC!

It’s all thanks to Saadiyat Nights!

This is where world-class artists and jaw-dropping views of Saadiyat Island collide! Expect performances that will have you dancing, singing, and possibly even questioning how you ever survived without witnessing Boyz II Men and Robbie Williams in person. With a lineup this star-studded, it’s basically the VIP experience of the year… and yes, those island views are as amazing as they sound…