Samsung Is Dropping A Fashion Collection With 5 Homegrown Brands!

BRB, runningggggg to this

Samsung JUSTT dropped a seriously cool collaboration that merges fashion, culture, and technology like never before! Introducing The Flipside Collection – a bold new campaign bringing together five homegrown fashion brands from across the MENA region.

Inspired by the sleek design of the Galaxy Z Flip6, each brand has created unique pieces that blend modern culture with a twist of personal expression. Ready to flip the script on fashion? Keep reading!

Not Boring (Saudi Arabia)

Samsung is collaborating with the coolest local brands—just for you!

Samsung’s latest project is all about empowering local creatives and celebrating individuality. The Flipside Collection is not just a collaboration; it’s a MOVEMENT!

L’Afshar (UAE)

Five amazing fashion brands from the MENA region—Jordan’s FNL, Saudi Arabia’s Not Boring, Egypt’s In Your Shoe, UAE’s L’Afshar, and Turkey’s KNTLGY—have transformed fashion with the Galaxy Z Flip6. They’ve turned cultural heritage into designs all about YOU.

Each collection blends the phone’s flip design with fresh styles. FNL delivers bold Arabic streetwear, while Not Boring captures underground vibes. KNTLGY mixes Turkish art with digital innovation. These collections celebrate individuality and the Galaxy Z Flip6’s power to inspire self-expression.

A collaboration that’s all about fusion

KNTLGY (Turkey)

At an exclusive event held at Koncrete Space in Dubai, Samsung launched this game-changing collection, which features a fusion of cultures, stories, and styles. Each piece from The Flipside Collection speaks to the growing creative scene in the region, where local talent is pushing the limits of fashion and redefining what it means to be unique.

FNL (Jordan): Bold Arabic graphics meet modern streetwear, celebrating individuality and urban culture.

(Jordan): Bold Arabic graphics meet modern streetwear, celebrating individuality and urban culture. Not Boring (Saudi Arabia): A nod to Riyadh’s underground music and street scene, mixing authenticity with style.

(Saudi Arabia): A nod to Riyadh’s underground music and street scene, mixing authenticity with style. In Your Shoe (Egypt): Vibrant graphics and nostalgia-driven designs that reflect Egyptian streetwear culture.

(Egypt): Vibrant graphics and nostalgia-driven designs that reflect Egyptian streetwear culture. L’Afshar (UAE): Sculptural, minimalist accessories that turn everyday items into works of art.

(UAE): Sculptural, minimalist accessories that turn everyday items into works of art. KNTLGY (Turkey): The fusion of traditional Turkish artistry with advanced digital and eco-conscious fashion.

The Flipside Collection is more than just fashion—it’s a celebration of modern culture, community, and how technology can bring self-expression to life. Samsung’s mission is simple: empower people to be unapologetically themselves, whether through tech or fashion. And with these five brands leading the way, there’s no limit to how far this creative movement can go.

FNL (Jordan)

Rock the future of fashion

In Your Shoe (Egypt)

With The Flipside Collection, Samsung is proving that the future of fashion is more than just clothing—it’s about telling your story through the designs you wear and the tech you use. So, whether you’re rocking streetwear, accessories, or digital fashion, it’s time to embrace your unique voice and join the revolution!