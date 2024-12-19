Santa Visits, Winter Wonderlands And Festive Vibes: The Ultimate Holiday Season Guide On The Palm

Dubai fam, if you’re wondering where the holiday vibes are popping this year, look no further.

Palm Jumeirah is bringing the magic with Winter Wonders, a season-long celebration packed with festive fun, jaw-dropping décor, epic dining, and family activities

From sparkling lights to unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebrations, this is the spot to soak up all the holiday feels.

Get ready to glam up your Instagram, because Palm Jumeirah is pulling out all the stops:

Nakheel Mall : From December 6th to January 8th, it’s turning into a holiday wonderland. Think sparkling lights, festive displays, and vibes that scream ‘tis the season. It will completely transform with enchanting holiday décor, making it the perfect spot for seasonal shopping and selfies.

: From December 6th to January 8th, it’s turning into a holiday wonderland. Think sparkling lights, festive displays, and vibes that scream ‘tis the season. It will completely transform with enchanting holiday décor, making it the perfect spot for seasonal shopping and selfies. Palm West Beach: Starting December 10th, the beachfront will be decked out in twinkling lights stretching to The Club. Palm West Beach will be beautifully decorated with sparkling lights, creating a unique atmosphere for guests to bask in the holiday spirit. Evening strolls just got a major festive upgrade.

Don’t miss the stunning 5-meter Christmas tree at The Club! Decked out in dazzling Swarovski crystals with colours such as green, yellow, pink, and blue—it’s like a giant, sparkling gift to the holiday season. The tree’s snowflake ornaments are pure magic, crafted by the vibrant Gemma family with 86 crystals each (yes, each). These beauties shimmer and shine from every angle, thanks to some seriously high-tech jewellery-making techniques. It’s the perfect photo op and a joyful centrepiece to keep the festive vibes going strong! Basically, it’s all the holiday sparkle you could want, minus the snow.

Parentsss, Palm has also got you covered too!

From December 16th to January 8th, Nakheel Mall is hosting the Enchanting Wonderland…a dreamland for your little elves

Families can explore Enchanting Wonderland, a special kids’ activation at Nakheel Mall from December 16 to January 8. Highlights include a Santa Meet and Greet and fun workshops, featuring arts and crafts and cookie decorating sessions. So, while the kids are having a blast, you can shop, chill, or just soak in the festive vibes guilt-free.

Santa Meet & Greet : Snap that family pic with the big guy himself from 5 PM – 9PM.

: Snap that family pic with the big guy himself from 5 PM – 9PM. Workshops Galore: Arts, crafts, and cookie decorating daily from 1 PM to 9 PM.

Save the Dates:

Festive Décor : December 6th – January 8th

: December 6th – January 8th Enchanting Wonderland : December 16th – January 8th

: December 16th – January 8th Christmas Day: December 25th

December 25th NYE Celebrations: December 31st

So, grab your crew, your family, or even just yourself, and head to Palm Jumeirah this December. This is your chance to end 2024 on a high and step into 2025 like a BOSS!