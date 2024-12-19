Santa Visits, Winter Wonderlands And Festive Vibes: The Ultimate Holiday Season Guide On The Palm

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Dubai fam, if you’re wondering where the holiday vibes are popping this year, look no further.
From sparkling lights to unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebrations, this is the spot to soak up all the holiday feels.
Don’t miss the stunning 5-meter Christmas tree at The Club! Decked out in dazzling Swarovski crystals with colours such as green, yellow, pink, and blue—it’s like a giant, sparkling gift to the holiday season. The tree’s snowflake ornaments are pure magic, crafted by the vibrant Gemma family with 86 crystals each (yes, each). These beauties shimmer and shine from every angle, thanks to some seriously high-tech jewellery-making techniques. It’s the perfect photo op and a joyful centrepiece to keep the festive vibes going strong! Basically, it’s all the holiday sparkle you could want, minus the snow.
Parentsss, Palm has also got you covered too!
Families can explore Enchanting Wonderland, a special kids’ activation at Nakheel Mall from December 16 to January 8. Highlights include a Santa Meet and Greet and fun workshops, featuring arts and crafts and cookie decorating sessions. So, while the kids are having a blast, you can shop, chill, or just soak in the festive vibes guilt-free.
So, grab your crew, your family, or even just yourself, and head to Palm Jumeirah this December. This is your chance to end 2024 on a high and step into 2025 like a BOSS!
