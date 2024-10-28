Say Goodbye to Boring: Abu Dhabi’s Passion Calendar Has All the Excitement You Need!

It’s THE season, and in Abu Dhabi, boring days simply don’t exist! And if you need proof, it’s time to check out the Passion Calendar… If you’re tired of waking up, glancing at your schedule, and groaning at an endless list of meetings you’d rather skip, scroll down to discover the Passion Calendar, the tool that will turn your dull calendar into a thrilling adventure!

What is the Passion Calendar and why do you need it?!

Passion Calendar is a game-changer. It syncs all the best Abu Dhabi events from the Abu Dhabi Calendar straight into your iPhone or Google Calendar, so you’re always in the loop. Whether you’re into adrenaline-pumping sports, artsy vibes, or foodie adventures, this platform curates it all for you. Plus, it’s as easy as a few clicks. Simply sync it with your phone’s calendar and boom, your schedule just got a major upgrade.

Abu Dhabi’s theme for 2024-2025 is all about passion. The official calendar features the tagline “Passion is the Occasion,” and honestly, it’s spot on. Whether it’s music, sports, or epic family events, the calendar is brimming with experiences tailored to every kind of passion.

The calendar was revealed in an accidental tweet from Shaq (we kid you not!)

BREAKING! Shaq O’Neal has literally leaked a huge list of big events happening Abu Dhabi on X! The contents look super promising, but someone’s in trouble 👀🥶 pic.twitter.com/Kq3KZLIB58 — Lovin Abu Dhabi (@LovinAbuDhabi) September 19, 2024



NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal accidentally leaked the calendar’s lineup on X, the internet went crazy, and even Steve Harvey couldn’t resist throwing shade at Shaq’s timing, joking about how it was just like his infamous free throws. OUCH!

To make things even better, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh jumped on the bandwagon too, hyping up the events and giving Abu Dhabi some serious LOVE.

Passion drives this hype and energy drives the phenomenal upcoming calendar of events in Abu Dhabi

These events see landmark moments across live music and entertainment, cultural festivals and performances, championship sports, the arts, foodie experiences, and family fun. Abu Dhabi broke the internet with the Coldplay announcement, an NBA double-header, UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway (which happened this weekend), the annual celebrations at Liwa International Festival and the unmissable Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.

This season in Abu Dhabi will be one for the books!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

In short, the Passion Calendar is your new must-have

No more looking at your calendar with dread. Instead, you’ve got SO MUCH to look forward to… Your calendar has NEVER looked this good!

Check it out here and make your schedule something to look forward to!