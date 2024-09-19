September Plans? Dubai Opera Presents Giselle!

Here’s an exciting cultural treat for Dubai this September: Dubai Opera is a stunning performance, and it is sure to be unforgettable.
Prepare to be swept away by the timeless allure of Giselle at the Dubai Opera from September 18 to 21
Giselle is a ballet masterpiece coming to life at Dubai Opera from September 18-21. Performed by the exceptional Polish National Ballet and Orchestra, and conducted by the renowned Patrick Fournillier, this iconic production features the historic choreography of Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot. A tale of love, heartbreak, and ethereal beauty, Giselle will transport you to a world where emotions soar through every step and note.
From its hauntingly beautiful score by Adolphe Adam to the heart-wrenching story of love and betrayal, Giselle remains a pillar of the classical ballet repertoire since its premiere in 1841. Don’t miss this chance to experience the artistic brilliance and emotional depth of one of the most beloved romantic ballets in history. Book your tickets now for an unforgettable night at Dubai Opera!
Enjoy complimentary bubbles the opening nights!
Whether you’re a seasoned ballet enthusiast or new to the world of opera, Dubai Opera’s September lineup is certainly worth experiencing. And for a touch of elegance, both opening nights include a complimentary glass of bubbles—because, why not add a little extra sparkle to the evening?
Tickets for the new season are selling FAST! Book now… Tickets for your cultural deep dive are available here
Post Views: 0