September Plans? Dubai Opera Presents Giselle!

Prepare to be swept away by the timeless allure of Giselle at the Dubai Opera from September 18 to 21

Giselle is a ballet masterpiece coming to life at Dubai Opera from September 18-21. Performed by the exceptional Polish National Ballet and Orchestra, and conducted by the renowned Patrick Fournillier, this iconic production features the historic choreography of Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot. A tale of love, heartbreak, and ethereal beauty, Giselle will transport you to a world where emotions soar through every step and note.

From its hauntingly beautiful score by Adolphe Adam to the heart-wrenching story of love and betrayal, Giselle remains a pillar of the classical ballet repertoire since its premiere in 1841. Don’t miss this chance to experience the artistic brilliance and emotional depth of one of the most beloved romantic ballets in history. Book your tickets now for an unforgettable night at Dubai Opera!