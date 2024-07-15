Get Set For A Shaan-dar Evening With Bollywood’s Leading Male Voice

Dubai is gearing up to welcome the golden voice behind many of Bollywood’s leading men!

The popular playback singer Shaan is set to perform his timeless Bollywood classics from the past four decades for the first time at the Coca-Cola Arena on August 31

Brought to you by Blu Blood in partnership with Vivrit Entertainment and supported by Dubai Calendar as part of Dubai Summer Surprises, “LIVE LOVE LAUGH Shaan Se” is a celebration of love, music, and culture. Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner!

Shaan has lent his voice to Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan

Don’t miss this chance to listen LIVE to chart-toppers like “Tanha Dil,” “Woh Pehli Baar,” “Chand Sifarish,” and “Jab Se Tere Naina.” Shaan’s extensive career also includes hosting TV shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and coaching on The Voice India.

Known affectionately as Shaan, Shantanu Mukherjee is one of the most versatile singers in Indian cinema. “LIVE LOVE LAUGH Shaan Se” promises to be a musical extravaganza.

Where? Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

When? Saturday, August 31st

Tickets are available at coca-cola-arena.com and Platinumlist, with early bird discounts of 20% off until July 17!