Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet Is Coming To Dubai In Ballet Form!

Calling all ballet lovers and Shakespeare fans!

Mark your calendars for October 17-18 because Romeo & Juliet Suite by L.A. Dance Project is making its way to Dubai Opera!

This is not just any ballet… It’s a breathtaking reimagining of the classic tale set to Sergei Prokofiev’s composition, brought to life by the talented LA Dance Project and choreographed by the one and only Benjamin Millepied, the genius behind the Academy Award-winning film Black Swan.

This production blends stage and screen, with live projections capturing the dancers in real-time from unexpected corners of the theatre. Just imagine, you’re going to watch the passion and drama unfold not just on stage but all around you!

It’s a fresh twist that promises to breathe new life into the tale of these star-crossed lovers!

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to Romeo & Juliet, this modern ballet adaptation speaks to everyone, offering a love story that feels timeless and relatable.

Plus, the unique projection system adds an incredible visual element, showcasing the stunning architecture of Dubai Opera and creating a captivating atmosphere.

Important Bits!

When: 8PM, October 17-18 (two days only!)

Where: Dubai Opera

Price: Starting AED 330

