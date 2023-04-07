Share The Joy, Give A Toy’ With Fun City: Let’s Create Smiles For Children In Need

Just think… How much joy some of the unwanted toys in your home could bring to someone in need?

Throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, the spirit of giving becomes greater than every and all ages come together to support those less fortunate.

You’ll spot acts of kindness by both Muslims and non-Muslims and in the spirit of spreading joy, and educating children on the importance of giving back, a popular toy donation returns.

Share the Joy, Give a Toy’ is back!

What happens? Parents and kids donate preloved toys at any Fun City, Fun Ville, Fun Works, or Tridom store in the UAE. These toys will be sent to children in need across the region

Simply drop your toys off at Fun City donation boxes

*Toys must be in good condition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fun City – Come, Play (@funcitycomeplay)

Last year, an incredible 8,500 toys were donated!

You’ll find designated boxes at Fun City, Fun Ville, Fun Block, Fun Works, and Tridom stores where the little ones are welcome to enjoy the big rides, kiddie rides, and video games while they make their donations.

All toy donations received during this campaign will be sent to children in need in association with Emirates Red Crescent.

Countrywide locations here:

Abu Dhabi Mall Dalma Mall Bawadi Mall Ibn Battuta Mall Oasis Mall, Dubai Mercato Mall Arabian Center, Dubai Century Mall, Mamzar Safeer Mall, Ajman Century Mall, Fujairah

Learn more right here!

*Toys must be in good condition