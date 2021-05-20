Latest
Share Your Doggo Tails To WIN! 10 Hampers Worth AED15,000 In Total Up For Grabs
Happy birthdayaaaayyyy! The Pet Shop is turning 10 YEARS OLD and to celebrate, they have heaps of doggo hampers up for grabs and BIG sales running until the end of the month.
The Pet Shop is the largest pet store in the UAE, so if you need to stock up on items for your beloved pets, get there this May where it’s got everything your pet needs under one woof!
The sale is spread over 10 days, (you still have time!) with over 100 deals on products for dogs, cats, birds, small pets & aquatics. The sale kicks off on May 20 and runs until May 29, while the comp for best doggo tails ends on May 23, so it’s your very last chance to enter! Finally, there’s an AED1,000 voucher up for grabs, exclusively for Lovin Dubai readers, you need to answer one easy question to take part – scroll for deets!
To celebrate 10 years of awesomeness, there are 10 big days of sales and prizes for best pet snaps!
WIN! Share your pet tails to win gift boxes worth AED1,500
There are 10 winners in total and one more reason to show people pics of your pooch!
The Pet Shop wants to see your best pet photos or videos; you can enter by uploading footage right here! For additional entries you can enter by simply posting on Instagram (use the tag #shareyourtails and tag @dubai_pet_food)
This is your LAST CHANCE to enter! 10 Winners will be announced on May 23 – RUN!
Lovin readers, this comp is exclusively for you! Answer one simple question to win an AED1,000 voucher to spend in-store
Check out the competition right now on #ShareYourTails
Open your furever home! There are adoption days running at the DIP Megastore every Thursday, Friday and Saturday
So every weekend, you can meet bunnies, cats and dogs who are looking for their forever family. The whole space is pet-friendly, so take along your pooch and check out the free dog park where the doggos can enjoy some time off-leash!
Sales on over 100 items for dogs, cats, birds, small pets & aquatics… RUNNN!
Note: Grooming and relocation services are not included in the sale.
The sale runs from May 20 until May 29 – Don’t miss it!