It's Time You Discovered A Wonder Of Sharjah Featuring Butterfly House And Gleaming Meadows!

Lovers of nature, the arts, and architecture, prepare for a treat!

Al Noor Island is a stunning island located in the Khalid Lagoon, Sharjah. It’s home to a Butterfly House, a Literature Pavilion, and gleaming meadows, built at a cost of AED80 million and spanning over 45,000 sqm, your only question might be: “Is this Sharjah or it this a fairytale?!”

The island was created under the vision of HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to create unique destinations in to spark wonder, and they’ve done just that.

Your first visit MUST include a trip to the Butterfly House designed by Austrian artist, André Heller

The Butterfly House is a key highlight. Entry costs a further AED15, and it’s 10010% worth it to explore Helle’s nature-inspired butterfly home. It’s a glass-enclosed aviary, the likes of which you won’t find anywhere else in the UAE, and it’s home to butterflies in all shapes, sizes, colours and patterns who gracefully flutter throughout – Amazing!

Tucked within you’ll also find Noor Café, where visitors you can relax with light eats in plush surroundings.

Other highlights on the island include The Gleaming Meadows, a glowing flowerbed of 1,200 fibre-glass blossoms that change colour in a synchronised manner, casting a colourful shadow – It’s a wonderful show for all ages to enjoy.

Spend your day enjoying the Literature Pavilion, art sculptures, OVO Sculpture, intricate lighting, the 3,500 meter Al Noor Walkway, play areas, and an incredible maze garden

Al Noor Island was unveiled to the Arabian Travel Market in 2015 as a place where nature and art meet and it truly is a trip worthy of people who love uncovering gems in the UAE. The island is now home to over 70,000 trees and plants and 9 sculptures designed by renowned global artists.

There are annual activities, edutainment programmes, workshops, and special packages organised by Al Noor Island too, such as yoga at sunrise and dinners at the bay, which offer spectacular views of New Year’s fireworks shows.

Al Noor Island is next to the famous Al Noor Mosque, designed in a classic Ottoman style

How much? Admission is AED35

Butterfly House entry is AED15

Make sure to double-check that the island is open for visitors before you plan your visit (it could be booked for a wedding)!