5 Reasons Everybody Needs To Get Out And Explore Sharjah ASAP

My adventure-loving friends, Sharjah is a treasure trove of wonderful activities and now you have a one-stop-shop where you can discover all. Sharjah boasts some of the world’s oldest archeological sites, stunning mountains for hikes and exploration, heaps of city activities, one INCREDIBLE coastline… and it’s 100% worthy of your attention. You can now book and discover everything Sharjah has to offer in one place – here’s what you need to know… Desert, mountains, coast and city: It’s time to discover everything Sharjah has to offer

5. Khorfakkan has a glorious beach The Khorfakkan beach is like no other. A 45 minutes drive from Sharjah city, it’s a gorgeous 3km beach and sparkling bay where visitors sightsee, trek or take on water adventures. Bits to be aware of: Sports courts for football and basketball available

Thrilling water sports

Trained lifeguards

Superb public showers and changing rooms

A central courtyard for restaurants and coffee shops

Open-air amphitheatre

Disabled and elderly-friendly

Jogging and cycling tracks

4. Desert adventures in Sharjah Sharjah has some of the most stunning pockets of desert in the country, if you have yet to explore Fossil Rock, or Camel’s Rock, hop on a desert tour to see it all! While you’re there, don’t miss the opportunity for hiking, trekking, horseback riding, survival workshops, dune bashing, star gazing and camping… The packages and options are endless and the views are out of the world.

3. City adventures are calling your name Open your bucket list and start a new page… Sharjah has a world of new activities for exploration! Covering everything from new restaurants, history and culture, nature and art, sightseeing, theatre and more; here are some of the unmissable spots. Heart of Sharjah

Al Noor Island

City Sightseeing Sharjah

Al Montazah Parks – Water and Amusement Theme Park

Sharjah Boat Tours

Al Qasba – Restaurants, Maraya Art Centre and theatre

Al Majaz Waterfront… For nice restaurants and events

2. Kayaking, paddle boating, boat tours… Sharjah has a stunning coastline Grab your cam and pose for the gram, you’ve got kayaking, paddle boating, and boat tour options! The Sharjah Boat Tours ride offer a panoramic view of the walkways, bridges and skyscrapers of Sharjah. You can hop on a Dhow and take tours on the Sharjah Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Qasba, Khaled Lagoon and at Sharjah Canal. The views are phenomenal, try it now before the weather gets too hot!

1. Unique and memorable hotels galore From exquisite properties to Insta fab retreats, Sharjah has some seriously incredible resorts! Here’s some inspo’ to get you started (*BRB, Booking The Moon Retreat ASAP!) Al Faya Retreat

The Moon Retreat

Al Badayer Retreat

The Chedi Al Bait

Kingfisher Retreat