Smashi Sports is Bringing You Closer To UAE National Basketball Action!

Farah Makhlouf
By

Basketball fans, get ready to cheer louder than ever—Smashi Sports is now the official sponsor of the UAE National Basketball Team for the 2024/2025 season!

And guess what? The timing couldn’t be better. The FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers are coming soon (check out all the deets here), and the players are gearing up to bring the heat. Smashi Sports is pumped to support them every step of the way as they go head-to-head with the best teams in Asia.

Say hello to “Meet the Player,” Smashi Sports’ Instagram series where you get to know the athletes, their journeys, and what makes them unstoppable

Meet one of the stars lighting up the UAE basketball scene. And hold tight, because there’s more to come!

This partnership is a slam dunk!

Smashi Sports is all about celebrating passion, dedication, and chasing dreams—values that the UAE National Basketball Team embodies with every game. This partnership isn’t just about putting Smashi Sports’ name on jerseys; it’s about being part of something bigger: a journey toward greatness.

So, rally behind your team! Share your support, show up to the games, and make this season unforgettable. Follow Smashi Sports on Instagram to stay in the loop with player stories, game updates, and all the behind-the-scenes action that’ll get your heart racing.

