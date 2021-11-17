د . إAEDSRر . س

This MIGHTY Fashion Sale Will Save You Big Bucks This Week

It’s FASHION season, everyone!

Calling fellow shopaholics, listen up. If you’ve been looking to switch up your wardrobe and be drippin’ in the new winter collection then you’ll fancy knowing about Splash and its White Wednesday Sale (WWS).

Splash is the OG fashion store in the region that was and still is the go-to for dressing fancy, edgy, sports chic, trendy- for an UNREAL value of money. To top that off, this incredible and environmentally ethical brand will be hosting one of the BIGGEST fashion sales of the year until December 4, 2021.

30% to 70% off on already affordable rates… like SHUT THE FRONT DOOOR!! AMIRIGHT?!

Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect from the White Wednesday Sale:

For the ladies:

Hoodies & Sweatshirts from AED 44

Coats & Jackets from AED 55

Cardigans & Sweaters from AED 33

Winter Accessories – from AED 11

For the gents:

Sweaters & Pullovers from AED 55

Coats & Jackets from AED 66

Hoodies & Sweatshirts from AED 55

Winter Accessories from AED 22

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, November 17! Because for 17 days straight you can shop your FAVE Splash pieces at a 30% to 70% off during the WWS

Friends, this is a hot bargain!

From trendy yet cosy men’s wear to modern-retro OOTDs for ’em ladies, leave it to Splash to drop nothing but the best sale or no sale. So grab your shopping bags and yallaahh, jazz up your winter OOTDs.

Available at Splash / Splash at CenterPoint stores also online at Splashfashions.com and on the Splash app @splashfashions.

November 17 to December 54… needless to say, this is gonna be HUGE.

Splash’s White Wednesday Sale: Things to remember

  • Dates: Wednesday, November 17 to Saturday, December 4 2021
  • Avail 30% to 70% off
  • Available at Splash / Splash at CenterPoint stores also online at Splashfashions.com and on the Splash app @splashfashions

 

Splash fashions

Splash, part of Landmark Group was founded in Sharjah in 1993 and has over 200 stores in 13 countries across the globe. As a brand, Splash believes in constantly being a trend-setter in the region, Splash offers an extensive, award-winning collection of popular clothing for men, women and teens. It is also the go-to destination for international brands like Kappa, Lee Cooper, Bossini, CR7 and Being Human.

Splash is committed to sustainability and presently produces 90% of its clothes with eco-friendly fabrics such as Recycled Polyester, Tencel, Organic Cotton and Lenzing Viscose, across both men & women fashion collection.

