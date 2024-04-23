Spot And WIN A Brand-New Geely Starray For One Year

A brand-new car is about to hit the streets of Dubai very soon and the driver could be you! Lovin Dubai and Geely are teaming up for an epic giveaway that will have you revving your engines with excitement.

Cruise around the city in a FAB Geely Starray for one entire year!

But how can you make this dream a reality? It’s simple, really. All you need to do is keep your eyes peeled and your camera ready. Each day for the next two weeks, the Geely Starray will be making surprise appearances at various locations across Dubai.

All you gotta do is:

Spot the car Snap a pic Upload it to Instagram, tagging @lovindubai or sending a DM directly.

Think of it as a high-stakes game of hide and seek, with the ultimate prize waiting for one lucky winner at the finish line.

Not sure where to start your search? Don’t worry – daily clues will be dropped to help you track down the elusive Geely Starray

It’s like a city-wide scavenger hunt, and the prize is a year of unforgettable adventures on four wheels. Ready to hit the streets and spot the car of your dreams? The countdown starts now – may the best sleuth win!