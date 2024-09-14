STEAL DEAL: 7 Back To School Deals By Emaar Entertainment This September

Get ready to rev up the excitement this school year with a range of thrilling adventures and endless fun! From high-speed races to ice skating and beyond, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

And here’s the scoop! Emaar Entertainment is behind these incredible offers, making your Back to School season truly unforgettable!

7. Unlock ‘Unlimited Play’ at Adventure Park!

For just AED 199, kids can access all the action-packed experiences at Adventure Park! From rock climbing and obstacle courses to interactive play zones, there’s endless fun for every age. It’s the ultimate way to treat your little adventurers to a day full of excitement and memories.

6. Elevate your after-school routine at Dubai Ice Rink

Take after-school fun to the next level with ice skating! Join the After-School Club at Dubai Ice Rink for only AED 90. Whether they’re seasoned skaters or newbies, kids will glide around and make cool memories. Available from Monday to Wednesday and online-exclusive, so book in advance!

5. Rev up your speed at Ekart Zabeel with The Ultimate Race

Craving a high-speed thrill? The Ultimate Race at Ekart Zabeel is just AED 170! Kids (and parents!) can zoom around in electric go-karts for an adrenaline-pumping adventure. Perfect for after-school excitement or a weekend blast.

4. Supercharge your Mondays at Play DXB! Load AED 400 and Get 500 BONUS

Mondays just got a lot more exciting! Load AED 500 onto your Play DXB card, and get a BONUS AED 400 in credit. Whether it’s after school or during free time, this deal keeps the fun going every Monday.

3. Double the thrills at The Storm Coaster! The fastest vertical launch rollercoaster in Dubai Hills Mall

Get twice the fun with The Storm Coaster! Teachers and students can ride twice for just AED 99. Need a break after school or some weekend excitement? This deal doubles the adventure!

2. Enjoy month-long fun at KidZania Dubai and Abu Dhabi

For endless fun all September long, grab the Unlimited Access Pass at KidZania for AED 499! Kids can enjoy all activities and get 50 KidZos to spend. Perfect for ages 4 to 16, this pass ensures they stay entertained and engaged.

1. Dive into the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo!

UAE residents, here’s another amazing deal—enjoy 15% off on the Ultimate Experience Pass at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo! Step into an underwater world where you can explore the Aquarium Tunnel, get up close with fascinating marine life at the Underwater Zoo, and meet some exotic creatures in the Rainforest. Additionally, say hello to the adorable Gentoo Penguins at Penguin Cove & Nursery. This offer is too cool to miss, so make sure to grab it while it lasts!

Don’t miss out! These Back-to-School offers won’t last forever. Book your unforgettable adventure now!