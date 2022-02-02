Step Is Coming Back Bigger And Better Than Before This 2022!

Step Conference, the Silicon Valley-Esque festival for emerging markets is back at it, but this time around the conference is going bigger and better for its 10th anniversary.

The leading convention will bring top experts to Dubai to explore and discuss a future with cutting-edge technologies, revolutionary artificial intelligence, and Web3. And on the occasion of the big One-Oh, Step will be celebrating the community of startups, investors, accelerators, corporates, and the government. During this decade, Step was a witness to a handful of billion-dollar startups, such as Careem, Souq, and Kitopi. The interest among the younger generation to be entrepreneurs in MENA is unprecedented, making this next decade extremely exciting.

And if you buy your tickets now, you can save $50 by using the promo code, “LovinStep”.

Taking place over two days at Dubai Internet City, speakers coming to Step 2022 include Paul Misener, Amazon’s Vice President of 22 years, plus many more!

Elie Habib, the co-founder of Anghami, Michelle Arrazcaeta… *pauses to take a breath* Brand Strategy & Collaborations at Polaroid, Tanya Ponomareva, Creative director at Boomerang and Khaled Al Huraimel, Group Chief Executive Officer of Bee’ah.

So if you’re hoping to level up your networking game and knowledge on the budding industries around you, then clearly Step 2022 running on the 23rd and 24th of February is the place to be.

And what’s in store you ask?!

You can expect an exciting mix of panels and workshops, satellite events and meets-ups, (where Step curates focused networking opportunities and meet-ups across various industries) exhibition areas, intriguing brand activations and bucketloads of entertainment.

Learn all that you can about NFTs AKA non-fungible tokens

This has become the #1 conversation stirrer. Crypto and NFTs have taken over dinner time conversations and if you don’t know the game, oftentimes you feel left out.

Hence, take up this opportunity to brush up on your knowledge of all things digital currency. Learn about the future of authentication, owning and transferring digital (and sometimes physical) assets, all at Step 2022.

Attending? Check out the conference programme right here.

The word on the street is that Web3 is a concept all set to replace the internet as we know it…

Dive into the transformative world of the Internet, the Metaverse and our new digital world.

Topics that will be discussed this year will be eye-opening and will assist all of us in understanding the new landscape and our place in it.

Blockchain significantly affects how ownership and value are stored and transferred—everything from currencies and contracts to ownership of physical or digital items. So what does this mean for you? We will help answer these questions in February 2022 at our conference with internationally renowned speakers.

The world is going through a shift in paradigm, and the Metaverse, as well as, AI systems will be a major driving force of that change

As the Metaverse takes the news by storm we will also be exploring the core idea of AI systems.

The role of AI in setting stable grounds for any startup is important, and what’s more important is knowing where to implement AI in your business and how to make the best use of the data generated. Discussing AI strategies to boost growth, scalability and success for startups will be a highlight of the conference.

The important bits:

When? February 23 & 34

Where? Dubai Internet City

