Lets Get Physical! Join 30 Days Of Fun Fitness Challenges To WIN Big Prizes

Wait for it… Dubai is about to come together in a city-wide challenge to become the world’s FITTEST city and here’s how you can take part!

STEPPI is a FREE fitness app that rewards you for being active and for Dubai Fitness Challenge, it’s got 30 days of challenges and prizes coming your way!

Download STEPPI NOW! (App Store and Play Store and Huawei)

Hit the start button: 30 days of virtual challenges from October 30 until November 28 will make working out HEAPS more fun!

 

There will be daily challenges, with different goals each day and daily prizes for each challenge

Basically, no day is the same!

Each day STEPPI will challenge you with a different goal based on the number of steps, active minutes, distance or calorie burned.

For every challenge you take part in, you’ll earn points which you can use to redeem at different outlets across the city (how good is that?!). PLUS, there’ll be daily prizes for every single challenge. #ChallengeAccepted!

Be part of UAE’s largest community – RUNNNNN!

 

The important bits

STEPPI is FREE for everyone

The 30 days of virtual challenges is running October 30 until November 28

