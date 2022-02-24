د . إAEDSRر . س

STOP! You've Been Eating Burgers WRONG Your Whole Life & 'Cut In Half' Is Here To Change That

*Alexa, search: Where to find the juiciest and yummiest burgers in town?

Ah never mind, just realized that would be Cut In Half! Located in Mashroom Building, Nad Al Sheba, Cut in Half is a new burger concept that’s on a mission to change the way you eat burgers and defying years of wrongful practice.

How, you ask? Well, it’s in the name really – by cutting your burger in HALF… Believe you me, you will wonder why you’ve never tried this before.

Why cut them in half?!

  • Easier to handle
  • A better way to share
  • Less messy this way

In short, because TWO is always better than ONE!

Burgers, fries, shakes, drinks and a ‘Secret Menu’ that’ll be stalking your dreams for days on end

The Secret Menu features 3 items, including a chicken burger, chicken strips and as a refreshment – a rose milkshake! Cheers to a rosier day ahead with all that rosy freshness!

FYI, their flavoursome and delicious milkshakes taste like pure HEAVEN. Creamy and dreamy. A sure mood booster for the warm days that lie ahead.

All the bun-formation:

🍔 Location? Mashroom Building, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai

🍔 Timings? 4pm – 12:30am

🍔 Indoor and outdoor available

For more deets, click here.

