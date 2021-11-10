There's A New Dubai App That Connects You With 7 Random People For A Dinner Adventure!

I’ve been living in the UAE for 8 years. I love the city, I love the sunshine, I love the lifestyle… The only real drawback (and I don’t think I’m alone in this), is that it’s tricky to make genuine connections with new people.

Enter Tavlo. This is a brand new app and it actually sounds like great fun! You simply book a restaurant slot and you’ll be connected to share a meal with 7 random users – How great is that?! The best bit is, it’s not just for hans-solos, you can also bring a mate if you want a bit of moral support on your first go.

Tavlo is available on all app stores – Get it here

These types of experiences usually attract open-minded people who are ready for a chat, so if that’s you, get on Tavlo!

Get ready to have a meal with 7 people in a curated dining experience. Memories uploading…

Dubai attracts the adventurous sorts, so if you’re ready to jump out of your comfort zone and into a fun dinner party setting for a bangin’ night, Tavlo is calling your name!

Dubai is a social city, but COVID put a dampener on the majority of our social meet-ups in 2020… AMIRITE? Clubs nights and bar visits became a thing of the past and meeting new people got harder and harder as the year went on, particularly for singletons. And anyone will tell you, a city can be a lonely place when you’re on your own.

This is why this is the perfect time for Tavlo. Whether you’re new to the city, or simply ready to make some new mates, what better way to do it than in a dinner party setting where everyone is on the same wavelength?

What do you need? Be you! The app is open to all nationalities, and professions and its aim is to help you make meaningful connections while enjoying a delish (discounted!) meal.

How it works: Pick a slot at any of the resto options and you’ll be automatically connected to 7 random people on the night – Simple as

Follow Tavlo on the ‘gram to check the resto options that will be updated on the regular!

Learn more about Tavlo and register right here

