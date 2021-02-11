This American Steakhouse Will Blow Your Oysters Away With Their V-Day Treat For Foodies

YAAAAS CHIKITAS!! Fans of Churrascaria and fans of fantastic steakhouse experiences; there’s a V-Day treat awaiting you the Texas de Brazi resto. Always an exciting experience at the mini Texas in Dubai and now the Brazilian-American crafted steakhouse has come out with a special Valentine’s menu with all your faves and more. From their world famous flame-grilled meat cuts, including rich and buttery Tomahawk to Tiger shrimps and Tuna tartare… the gangs all here! Visit the eatery this Lover’s Day for premium meat and the best cuts coupled with a serious dose of Texas hospitality, great drinks and the famous unlimited churrascaria experience. An EPIC V-Day in the making for ’em foodie couples… cuz you know what they say; couples that eat together… *For AED700 per couple.

Get ready to embark on an unlimited churrascaria experience with booo at this KILLER resto! Take your pick from loaded seafood platters, world-famous flame-grilled meat cuts, a gourmet Salad Bar and Valentine Signature dessert with unlimited soft drinks and mocktails! The resto is your oyster and you can have it all. For AED700 per couple. ZINGERRR!! And while you’re there, be sure to try out the Tamahawk, recommended by hardcore foodies from the Lovin Dubai team. To check out their socials, click here.

Texas de Brazil’s extensive seafood platter includes Lobster tail, Oysters, Mussels, King crabs, Tiger shrimps, Tuna tartare AND MORE! Tempted? Then check out their socials, here. Apart from their never-ending meat and seafood opts, you can complement your meal with some deee-lishh sides and plenty of options from the fresh salad bar.