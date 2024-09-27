This Muay Thai Festival Was An Epic Opener For A Thai Extravaganza Coming Soon!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
A huge Muay Thai festival just went down in Dubai and it was something you should not have missed…but if you did, something even bigger is coming. GET READY!
The Muay Thai Festival 2024 saw some tense competition between fighters in different age groups, including children! The event was a huge success and was attended by esteemed dignitaries: Mr. Sorayut Chasombat- Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the UAE, Ms. Nipa Nirannoot- Consul-General of the Kingdom of Thailand to Dubai, and Mr. Pitichai Ratananaka, Executive Director of the Thai Trade Center in Dubai.
This is the largest Thai food event in the Middle East so we mean it when we say…THIS IS BIG!
In case you didn’t know, Thai SELECT is a mark of certification awarded by the Ministry of Commerce, The Royal Thai Government to guarantee that Thai food products are authentic. AKA, you’re getting the yummiest of Thai delicacies right here in sunny ol’ Dubai.
This event is your best chance to savour authentic Thai flavours while connecting with the region. Learn more about their sustainable ingredients and indulge in a culinary journey that celebrates the heart and soul of Thai cuisine. PLUS there will be so many cultural performances to keep you mesmerized.
Where? The Lawn, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai
When? November 8 and 9
Time? 12 pm to 2 am
FREE entry for all…and lots of free gifts too!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service