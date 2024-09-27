This Muay Thai Festival Was An Epic Opener For A Thai Extravaganza Coming Soon!

A huge Muay Thai festival just went down in Dubai and it was something you should not have missed…but if you did, something even bigger is coming. GET READY!

On September 25, The Thai Trade Center hosted a huge Muay Thai festival to give us a small taste of what’s yet to come… the Thai SELECT festival, happening in Emirates Golf Club from November 8 & 9!

The Muay Thai Festival 2024 saw some tense competition between fighters in different age groups, including children! The event was a huge success and was attended by esteemed dignitaries: Mr. Sorayut Chasombat- Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the UAE, Ms. Nipa Nirannoot- Consul-General of the Kingdom of Thailand to Dubai, and Mr. Pitichai Ratananaka, Executive Director of the Thai Trade Center in Dubai.

It was a beautiful experience for people to connect, bond, and learn more about the vibrant Thai Culture. And yes, there was so much Thai food!

The upcoming Thai SELECT Festival 2024 is all set to be a beautiful celebration of Thai heritage in Dubai…and it’s FREE entry for all

This is the largest Thai food event in the Middle East so we mean it when we say…THIS IS BIG!

In case you didn’t know, Thai SELECT is a mark of certification awarded by the Ministry of Commerce, The Royal Thai Government to guarantee that Thai food products are authentic. AKA, you’re getting the yummiest of Thai delicacies right here in sunny ol’ Dubai.

This event is your best chance to savour authentic Thai flavours while connecting with the region. Learn more about their sustainable ingredients and indulge in a culinary journey that celebrates the heart and soul of Thai cuisine. PLUS there will be so many cultural performances to keep you mesmerized.

Save the dates for the biggest Thai Food Festival in the Middle East

Where? The Lawn, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai

When? November 8 and 9

Time? 12 pm to 2 am

FREE entry for all…and lots of free gifts too!