The Amazing ‘Bad Friends’ Podcast Duo Are Coming To Abu Dhabi This May!

Comedy lovers assembleeeeeee! There’s an exclusive live show coming to Abu Dhabi this May and it’s none other than the Bad Friends Live Show featuring Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee.

PSSST… This show is part of a larger festival and it’s none other than Abu Dhabi Comedy Week!

You read that right! The Bad Friends Live Show is coming to Abu Dhabi Comedy Week on May 21

Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee’s genuine bond and knee-slapping humor will be live and kicking on stage at the Etihad Arena and you’ll be getting a firsthand experience of their chemistry on their “Bad Friends” podcast. So, get ready for an an intimate and engaging comedy show like you’ve never seen!

Grab the gang ’cause this show is going to be one for the books!

Get ready to expect behind-the-scenes stories told in the most comedic and insightful way. Since the one thing Andrew and Bobby are known for is their hilarious story-telling skills.

That’s not all! The show will feature special guests, interactive segments, and loads of chances for you to engage with the duo. So, book your seats and don’t miss out on this epic comedy show!

Tickets to the “Bad Friends” Live Show here!

The Important Details:

Don’t miss Abu Dhabi Comedy Week and catch Bad Friends LIVE for one night only!

Where? Etihad Arena, Yas Island

When? May 21

Price?

Royal AED 450

Gold AED 350

Silver AED 250

Bronze AED 175

Book your seats NOW!