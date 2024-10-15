The Cover’s Come Off! Audi Stuns With A Dazzling Multi-City EV Reveal

As the sleek white cover slid off, the Audi Q6 e-tron emerged in all its glory, setting the stage for the most ambitious product offensive in Audi’s history. This wasn’t just a typical product reveal. This unveiling took place across the UAE, Oman and Qatar… at the same time!

Audi Middle East has officially unveiled its latest electric marvel, the Audi Q6 e-tron in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Doha and Muscat

Car enthusiasts have been waiting for this moment since @audimiddleeast first teased the grand reveal. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the event was nothing short of spectacular. Other iconic landmarks like Richard Serra’s 7 sculpture at the Museum of Islamic Art Park in Doha, Dubai’s Museum of the Future, the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, and the Al Mouj complex in Muscat also symbolically framed this launch across the region.

This car is the definition of spectacular. We’re talking modern exterior and a spacious tech-enhanced interior; it’s redefining innovation and luxury.

What makes this SUV truly stand out is its world-first innovations

The Q6 e-tron introduces customizable digital light signatures and “awareness” OLED rear lights, designed to elevate both safety and style. Step inside, and you’ll find the groundbreaking “Digital Stage,” which combines advanced digital interfaces with Audi’s signature craftsmanship to create an immersive driving experience.

Boasting an impressive range of up to 625 km on a single charge (according to WLTP) and an 800-volt charging system, the Q6 e-tron fits seamlessly into fast-paced lifestyles. Need a quick charge? In just 10 minutes, you can gain an additional 260 km of range, while a 21-minute charge will power the battery up to 80%. Audi is also rolling out a growing network of charging stations across the Middle East, making it easier than ever to embrace electric driving.

Set to arrive in showrooms by the first quarter of 2025, the Audi Q6 e-tron is more than just a car—it’s a glimpse into the future of sustainable mobility. Whether it’s the advanced technology or the eco-friendly performance, the Q6 e-tron is rewriting the rules of electric driving, setting a new benchmark for the region and the world. The future has arrived, and it’s electric!