Skywards Miles For TWO Round Trips Up For Grabs At The Dubai Mall This Ramadan
Shoppers and keen travellers! The Dubai Mall is teaming up with Emirates Skywards to give three lucky shoppers the prize of their dreams.
‘Shop and Fly’ is here!
The Dubai Mall is inviting you to shop, fly and reunite with your loved ones. Visit The Dubai Mall between April 22 and May 13 for a chance to WIN Skywards Miles for not one, but TWO round trip tickets this Ramadan.*
And it couldn’t come at a better time!
1,300 brands and 200 places to tickle your tastebuds… Shop till you drop at The Dubai Mall this Ramadan and you could WIN Skywards Miles for 2 round trip tickets
How to take part
You must be an Emirates Skywards member
Simply spend over AED100 and scan your shopping, dining or entertainment receipts on The Dubai Mall app (between April 22 and May 13) to enter the raffle draw to win Skywards Miles for 2 round trip tickets this Ramadan. Amazing! (T&C’s apply)
Each approved receipt entitles you to one entry. This means the more you shop, the better your chances of winning.
The draws will take place on 18 May with three winners selected and announced on @thedubaimall Insta – Stay Tuned!
Dreaming of your next vacay!
The important bits
Spend over AED100 and scan your shopping receipts on The Dubai Mall app to take part.
Download The Dubai Mall app now for more details and follow us on Instagram for winner announcements.
Use The Dubai Mall app to scout the best deals and locate the nearest parking to your favourite store, all via the app. Convenient.com!
T&C’s apply