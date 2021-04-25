Skywards Miles For TWO Round Trips Up For Grabs At The Dubai Mall This Ramadan

Shoppers and keen travellers! The Dubai Mall is teaming up with Emirates Skywards to give three lucky shoppers the prize of their dreams.

‘Shop and Fly’ is here!

The Dubai Mall is inviting you to shop, fly and reunite with your loved ones. Visit The Dubai Mall between April 22 and May 13 for a chance to WIN Skywards Miles for not one, but TWO round trip tickets this Ramadan.*

And it couldn’t come at a better time!

1,300 brands and 200 places to tickle your tastebuds… Shop till you drop at The Dubai Mall this Ramadan and you could WIN Skywards Miles for 2 round trip tickets