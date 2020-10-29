Latest
Surprise! The Dubai Mall IS Throwing A MEGA 90% SALE For Dubai Fitness Challenge
Dubai Fitness Challenge is almost here, a citywide challenge that’s going to rally the people as part of a fantastic aim to become the world’s FITTEST city, and in celebration, The Dubai Mall has just announced a MAJOR sale.
The Dubai Mall Mega Sale is for THREE. DAYS. ONLY. It’s running from October 29 until October 31 and includes up to 90% discounts on sports, health and wellness brands and discounts up to 75% on fashion, jewellery and more.
The Dubai Mall Mega Sale is running from 10am until midnight which means three days straight of bargain shopping! While you’re there, don’t miss the chance to earn Skywards Miles on EVERY purchase (over AED100) and enjoy a delish breakfast in the number one breakfast spot in town!
Download The Dubai Mall app here to check the best deals ahead of time (App Store and Play Store).
On your marks, GO! Shop, save and earn Skywards Miles
The sale promises to feature some of the biggest names in fashion, fitness and wellness and each and every day, The Dubai Mall is giving you fourteen hours… yes, you read that right… FOURTEEN hours of sales.
For ANY purchase over AED100 you can earn Skyward Miles via The Dubai Mall app – Easy! Simply scan the receipts on the app to get started!
Plus, you can also use The Dubai Mall app to check out the best deals before you go, and you can even figure out where to park ahead of time – genius.
Start your shopaholic day the right way with over 75 amazing breakfasts spots at The Dubai Mall to choose from
The Dubai Mall has HEAPS of breakfast spots… over 75 and counting! Angelina, Social House, Aubaine… to name just a few. A seriously incredible variety all under one roof makes The Dubai Mall hands down the number one breakfast destination in Dubai with cafes ready for you from as early as 8am. Can you already smell the coffee?!
Pick your breakfast spot ahead of time on The Dubai Mall app and then Park in Fashion, Grand or Cinema Parking from 8am. Your long weekend is sorted!