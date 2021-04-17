Latest
'The Great Rama Ramadan Bake Off' Is Calling Dessert Fanatics EVERYWHERE For A Tasty Competition
Olaaaa, we are calling dessert fanatics and bakers everywhere for a tasty competition this Ramadan… where you can win prizes worth up to AED10,000!
KA.CHING.ERZ.
Rama, the ELITE cooking brand, is hosting the ‘The Great Rama Ramadan Bake Off’ and the prizes are a GOLDMINE!
Let’s talk prizes:
- 1st place winner walks home with AED5,000
- 2nd place winner to win AED2,500
- Lastly, 3rd place winner to win a family staycation!
How to enter this exciting comp:
- Register here
- Cook or Bake your FAVE dish with Rama Cooking and Whipping Creams and/or Rama Butter
- Follow Rama Arabia
- Share a photo or video of your creation on your Instagram stories or newsfeed and tag @rama.arabia and use the hashtags #RamaArabia #RamaRamadanBakes.
The comp will be running from April 14 until April 26.
Here are some MAJOR Dubai personalities to have entered this exciting comp…
Priti Malik
Dalia AKA Dalia’s Kitchen
Kim & Den AKA @wheremyfoodat
Fadi Kurdi
From cooking, baking, frying and spreading: with Rama you can whip up resto-like, easy-to-cook scrumptious dishes at home
The aforementioned brand is also the sponsor of this deliciously rewarding competition.
Rama Butter is KNOWN for its light yet rich taste, and if cooking is your thing, then you’ll know just how much of a life hack it is to have a condiment that doesn’t burn or split when heated for long… AKA Rama Butter.
Made from buttermilk and vegetable oil, the Rama Creme is a light cream alternative that is deffo more SUPERIOR in every way!
RECAP:
To register, click here.