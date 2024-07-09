A Social House And Speakeasy Are Opening In Marina This July!

Mark your calendars for July 19 ’cause the grand openings of The Groove House and Sinners are not to be missed!

If you’re looking for a new hot spot to spend your night outs then you’re in the right place… There is a Social House and Speakeasy opening in Dubai Marina this July; The Groove House and Sinners!

Get ready for some laid back social house vibes with great music at The Groove House!

It’s the ultimate hangout spot where great food, awesome music, and a laid-back ambience come together flawless. They’re putting a fresh spin on classic dishes, reviving nostalgic cocktails, and so much more. So, this is your chance to experience the perfect blend of flavours, tunes, and chill vibes. Don’t miss out on everything that makes The Groove House truly unforgettable!

Where? The Groove House, InterContinental Dubai Marina, an IHG Hotel | When? Opens July 19

Events:

High Heels Ladies Night 50% off on food menu with 3 free drinks on selected bevvies on Tuesdays from 8pm – 12am Music: EDENOJIE (SOLO SINGER – R&B, Afro fusion, Neo-soul, jazz, and blues) + Resident DJs

(Disco, Motown, Groovy House)

JAZZ & JAMZ With a purchase of any bottle of grapes or bubbly get a complimentary charcuterie board on Wednesdays from 8pm – 12am Music: Legacy Band (Classic, Modern & Funky Jazz) + Resident DJs (Disco, Motown, Groovy House,

Jazz House)

Noche Gitana, Latino Night One food platter and unlimited drinks on Thursdays from 8pm – 11pm Packages starting at AED 199 Music: Casa Fiesta (Latin Band), + AGO + Resident DJs (Latin House, Disco Tech House, Jazz and

Funky House)

Sunset Sips Happy Hour 50% off on selected bevvies on Friday to Sunday, 4pm – 8pm

Mixtape Fridays from 8pm to 3am Music: Victorious Band, + DJ Audioblend + DJ Jacobus + Resident DJs (Deep House, Disco Tech House, Jazz and Funky House)

Saturday Night Saturdays from 8pm to 3am Music: KORI HALL + Resident DJs (Deep House, Disco Tech House, Jazz and Funky House)

Soulful Sunday Music: BABEONDABEAT + Resident Djs (Garage House, Commercial House + Funk House)



On another note, if you’re looking to escape the ordinary then Sinners is the place for you

This new spot is a hidden gem where you can unwind with delicious cocktails, fabulous live entertainment and embrace chilled vibes. Step into this speakeasy and escape the ordinary – it’s the perfect spot to let loose and have a great time with your loved ones.

Where? Sinners, InterContinental Dubai Marina, an IHG Hotel | When? Opens July 19

Events:

Monday Sessions Be part of live recording sessions from 8pm on Mondays Special discount on Entertainers and Hoteliers

Flyin’ in Red (Ladies Night) 50% off on food and drinks for ladies on entire menu on Tuesdays from 10pm – 1am Music: Resident DJs (Disco, Funk, Groovy Tech House)

Disco Glitz Wednesday from 11pm Music: Resident DJs (Disco, Funky Jazz, Groovy Tech House)

Noche Gitana Afterparty AED 100 for 3 drinks on Saturday from 6pm – 9pm Music: AGO + VIRGOD + Resident DJs (Latin House, Disco Tech House, Funky House, Minimal

House)

Friday Afterparty Friday from 11pm Music: DJ Audioblend + VIRGOD + Resident DJs (Latin House, Disco Tech House, Funky House, Minimal House)

Saturday Afterparty Saturday from 11pm Music: KORI HALL + VIRGOD + GUEST DJ + Resident DJs (Latin House, Disco Tech House, Funky House, Minimal House, Afro House/Tech)

Soulful Sunday Music: Resident DJs (Organic House, Afro Deep House, Jungle & NuDisco)



The important details:

The Groove House and Sinners are having a fabulous grand opening right here in Dubai and it’s going to be a night you don’t want to miss!

Where? InterContinental Dubai Marina, an IHG Hotel | When? July 19