The Kooks Are Coming To Dubai And Tickets Are Selling Fast

The Kooks Are Coming To Dubai!

This is the indie/rock band that accompanied millennials throughout their teens with huge sunny hits like ‘She Moves In Her Own Way’, ‘You Don’t Love Me’ & ‘Naive’ and they’re coming to Dubai for a one-night-only gig.

With heaps of chart-toppers under their belts, the band is bringing their hits (which have been streamed one billion times) to the Coca-Cola Arena on February 27 – don’t miss it!

Tickets from AED250: Get your tickets for The Kooks at the Coca-Cola Arena here now

The gig is part of their 15th-anniversary international tour which includes stops throughout the UK and Europe

GME Events are bringing the massive UK Indie Rock band to the Coca-Cola Arena, where fans can expect tunes from their best selling ‘inside out’ album, along with their recent albums including ‘Let’s Go Sunshine’!

Do you want to go to the seaside? Or to see The Kooks?!

The important bits:

Coca-Cola Arena, Platinum List, Book My Show and all UAE Virgin Megastores