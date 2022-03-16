Latest
The Soho Garden Terrace Brunches Are Some Of The Best Party Brunches In Town
If a bangin’ brunch featuring unreal tunes, amazing munch and all-around buzzing vibes is up your street, the Soho Garden brunches are calling your nammeeeee!
Both Soho Garden Meydan & Soho Garden Palm get the party started each and every Saturday at 1pm and both continue until 5pm, guaranteeing you four long hours of the ultimate brunch party! With a serious selection of drinks that simply FLOW from a service team who are out to make sure you have a good time, you’ll tuck into an international buffet while a live DJ blasts out the good tunes and the good times.
Round up your brunch fam, alert the WhatsApp crew and plan your ‘fit: These brunches are officially up there with the best party brunches in town
Love an after-party? Both brunches have after-party deals from 5pm-8 pm
Forget the drama of searching for an after-party once brunch ends, Soho is giving you amazing deals and a party that goes on ALL NIGHT LONG.
Head to Meydan if you love house music and head to the Palm for Rnb and commercial choooooons.
Psst! Saturdays just levelled up at Soho Garden Meydan & Soho Garden Palm
Send a DM or call Soho Garden Meydan or Soho Garden Palm to book
