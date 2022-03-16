The Soho Garden Terrace Brunches Are Some Of The Best Party Brunches In Town

If a bangin’ brunch featuring unreal tunes, amazing munch and all-around buzzing vibes is up your street, the Soho Garden brunches are calling your nammeeeee!

Both Soho Garden Meydan & Soho Garden Palm get the party started each and every Saturday at 1pm and both continue until 5pm, guaranteeing you four long hours of the ultimate brunch party! With a serious selection of drinks that simply FLOW from a service team who are out to make sure you have a good time, you’ll tuck into an international buffet while a live DJ blasts out the good tunes and the good times.

Round up your brunch fam, alert the WhatsApp crew and plan your ‘fit: These brunches are officially up there with the best party brunches in town

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soho Garden DXB (@sohogardendxb)

Love an after-party? Both brunches have after-party deals from 5pm-8 pm

Forget the drama of searching for an after-party once brunch ends, Soho is giving you amazing deals and a party that goes on ALL NIGHT LONG.

Head to Meydan if you love house music and head to the Palm for Rnb and commercial choooooons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Psst! Saturdays just levelled up at Soho Garden Meydan & Soho Garden Palm

Send a DM or call Soho Garden Meydan or Soho Garden Palm to book