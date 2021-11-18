The UAE Is The Safest Country In The World To Walk Alone

Off the back of a Georgetown University report that said women feel safest walking alone at night, a new report shows Dubai actually IS the safest country in the world to walk alone, according to its residents.

A report by Gallup’s Global Law and Order 2021 found 95% of us feel safe walking alone at night.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai even tweeted the impressive findings. The survey covers 115 countries, and joining UAE in the top 5 of this category are Norway, China, Slovenia, And Taiwan.

“According to the Gallup Report for Security and Order 2021, the UAE is the first in the world, for the number of residents who feel safe walking alone at night. Security is a blessing.. and safety is tranquility. If a woman wanders alone at any hour of the day or night without fear, know that she is in the Emirates”

الإمارات الأولى عالمياً حسب تقرير جالوب للأمن والنظام ٢٠٢١ في تجوال السكان ليلاً بمفردهم. الأمن نعمة..والأمان طمأنينة وسكينة وحياة.. إذا تجولت المرأة بمفردها في أي ساعة من ليل أو نهار دون خوف فاعلم أنها في الإمارات .. "رب اجعل هذا بلداً آمناً "..آمين ..وأدم عليه سكينته وطمأنينته — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 17, 2021

Norway also scored the highest overall for law and order, followed by the UAE in second position

Learn how the world felt about safety and local police in 2020 in our newly released report. #GlobalLawandOrder https://t.co/rEYNt5GO7C pic.twitter.com/AvbYZ4P1ze — Gallup (@Gallup) November 16, 2021

