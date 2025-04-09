The UAE President’s Cup Showjumping Event Hits The Arena This Weekend

The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) is proud to announce the UAE President’s Cup Showjumping Event, taking place from 11th to 13th of April 2025. This landmark event will showcase CSI5* and CSI2* competitions and will welcome a world-class roster of FEI-ranked international athletes and horses to the state-of-the-art ADEC International Arena.

Boasting a record prize pool of AED 2.35 million, including just over AED 2 million for the CSI5* and close to AED 300,000 for the CSI2*, this competition sets a new benchmark as the most lucrative individual competition in showjumping in the United Arab Emirates.

A Truly International Field

Spectators can look forward to thrilling performances from an elite lineup of international combinations, including:

1. Abdel Qabir (Morocco)

2. Cian O’Connor (Ireland)

3. Claudia Moore (United Kingdom)

4. Daniel Deusser (Germany)

5. David Will (Germany)

6. Kevin Staut (France)

7. Richard Vogel (Germany)

8. Roger Yves Bost (France)

9. Shane Breen (Ireland)

10. Trevor Breen (Ireland)

11. William Funnel (United Kingdom)

Participants will contest technically challenging courses, culminating in the CSI5* Grand Prix featuring fences up to 1.60m in height. The tracks will be designed by Alan Wade, an FEI Level 4 course designer internationally acclaimed for crafting some of the sport’s most technical and demanding layouts.

Closing Ceremony: A Legacy Unveiled, A Nation United​

The UAE President’s Cup will culminate in “A Legacy Unveiled, A Nation United”, a bespoke, immersive performance crafted exclusively for the occasion. This visually striking and emotionally resonant show will celebrate the deep-rooted bond between the UAE’s people, their heritage, and the horse.

Through a fusion of storytelling, music, and dynamic live performance, the audience will be taken on a symbolic journey that honours tradition, unity, and national pride. It will serve as a powerful conclusion to an unforgettable event.

ADEC: Redefining the Equestrian Experience

The UAE President’s Cup Showjumping Event will be staged at the ADEC International Arena, a facility offering FEI-standard arenas, air-conditioned stables, and world-class amenities. Spanning 54 acres in the heart of Abu Dhabi, ADEC is a flagship venue in the Middle East, with BHS-accredited riding and livery services, an on-site veterinary clinic, and the recently launched Galeria Alkhail Pop-Up.

H.E. Eng. Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of ADEC, stated: “It is an honour to host the UAE President’s Cup International Showjumping Event, a showcase of elite sport and a celebration of equestrian heritage. This event reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to equestrian excellence and reflects the UAE’s emergence as a key player on the global showjumping circuit. We are deeply grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the President Court, and President of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, whose vision continues to guide ADEC’s evolution as a world-class equestrian and lifestyle destination”

Anthony Lowry, ADEC Equestrian Director, added:​ “Behind the scenes, our team has worked tirelessly to elevate this year’s event. From our newly upgraded competition arenas to enhanced facilities for athletes and horses, we are proud to provide an environment that meets the highest international standards. We are especially thrilled to welcome such a

high-caliber group of athletes to Abu Dhabi.”

More Than a Competition:​

The event promises three days of top-level sport alongside immersive family-friendly entertainment, including:

• Kids’ Zone: pony rides, face painting, Hobby Horse Competition, carousel, and more

• Galería Alkhail, Colourful Escape: an interactive F&B and entertainment zone expanding Galería

Alkhail Pop-up

• Horsemen’s Lounge: curated by Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, offering a five-star culinary

experience with live music, magic acts, and premium arena views

Tickets & Access

General admission is free. For a more elevated experience, Horsemen’s Lounge Day Passes and Table

Packages are available via Platinumlist!