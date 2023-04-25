The Ultimate Monster Jam Abu Dhabi Weekend Is Less Than 3 Weeks Away!

Families and friends, start your engines and get ready for the ultimate Monster Jam weekend in Abu Dhabi 13 & 14 May! It’s almost time to buckle up and feel the thrill of the world’s most action-packed motorsports experience at Etihad Arena.

The countdown has begun as we are now less than 3 weeks away from witnessing the most INSANE motorsport stunts that will definitely make you question the laws of physics!

The Roaring Fans Asked For An Additional Show, and It Was Delivered!

Due to high demand and sold-out VIP tickets, an additional show was added on May 13, 7 pm so families and motorsports fans don’t miss their chance to catch the gravity-defying action and experience the fun vibes at the Pit Party!

So what can you expect during the ultimate Monster Jam weekend? For starters, the Pre-Show Pit Party is simply unmissable

For an additional AED 50 (except for VIP tickets which are all inclusive), you can access the Pit Party and witness the massive Monster trucks up close, meet and greet the highly skilled drivers, and enjoy great music and delicious F&B options with your families and best mates. This is your chance to experience the roar of the engines and the thrill of the crowd closer than ever, all while indulging in some seriously tasty treats!

But the real showstopper is, of course, the Monster truck stunts

From doughnuts to backflips, frontflips, spins, jumps, and more, these massive machines are capable of some seriously impressive feats. Whether you’re a die-hard Monster Jam fan or a first-time spectator, the sheer power and skill on display will leave you in awe.

Brace yourself for some serious jaw-dropping moments from the freestyle MOTOCROSS performances

The motorsports action doesn’t stop at backflipping Monster trucks. Nope — get ready as you’ll also be treated to some of the most impressive motocross displays you’ve ever seen.

So what are you waiting for? Gear up, grab your friends and family, and get ready to experience the most adrenaline-fueled motorsports weekend of your life. This is Monster Jam, and it’s going to be one wild ride!

The important deets

Tickets are selling fast but fear not, you can still secure your seats and experience the ultimate Monster Jam weekend 13 & 14 May at Etihad Arena.

And don’t forget to take advantage of the 15% discount when purchasing a pack of 4 tickets in the Gold and Silver categories and add on your Pit Party tickets for an additional AED 50 (except for VIP which is all inclusive).