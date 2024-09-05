The World’s Largest Indoor Golf And Entertainment Venue Opens Its Doors In Dubai

Dubai, get ready to elevate your game! The world’s largest Five Iron Golf venue has just opened its doors, and it’s not just a golf course, it’s a FULL-ON experience!

Debuting on September 6th, Five Iron Golf Dubai is set to become the ultimate hotspot for thrill-seekers and fun-lovers alike!

At a jaw-dropping 32,000 square feet, Five Iron Golf Dubai offers more than just a place to practice your swing. It boasts 17 cutting-edge Trackman simulators, an indoor putting green, a restaurant, four bars, and live sport, turning every shot into a thrilling adventure.

You can also play fun sim games like Scrapyard or Capture the Flag with friends and family

But wait, there’s more!

Five Iron Golf Dubai isn’t just a place to play, it’s a destination where every moment is an experience. Discover four unique bars, each with its own distinct vibe and an impressive selection of drinks.

And the food? Their restaurant serves up delectable dishes that are as impressive as the fun you’ll have.

Plus, with an indoor putting green and a variety of table games, there’s plenty to keep you entertained!

So, mark September 6 on your calendar and get ready to swing into the ultimate entertainment experience…

Because Five Iron Golf Dubai is about to make your social life a whole lot more exciting!

Five Iron Golf is located in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi and is a spot where you can kick back, relax, and let loose.

Psst, there’s no dress code here!