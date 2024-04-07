There’s A BIG SALE At Windmill Cellar For The Long Weekend!

Drinks lovers! If you’re on the hunt for some seriously sweet deals on your favorite drinks, look no further! This store is serving up some jaw-dropping discounts that’ll have you raising your glass in celebration!

Windmill Cellar offers exceptional discounts on a wide range of drinks, making it an ideal destination for drink enthusiasts!

Prepare to be blown away by their irresistible offers on a diverse range of drinks, including some of the finest labels that are often hard to come by.

Let’s dive into the treasure trove of deals awaiting you:

Indulge in luxury with this iconic Agave spirits, now available at an incredible price of only AED 899.

Elevate your Blue Label whisky collection with this esteemed label, yours for just AED 670.

Savor the distinct flavors of Japan with our Japanese spirits selection, priced at an unbeatable AED 229.

Treat yourself to opulence with this prestigious bubble Vino, now at AED 1350 for a 75-cl bottle.

Delight in the richness of Camus spirits, starting at just AED 185.

Experience the unmatched quality of Hennessy, starting at AED 240.

But that’s not all! Windmill Cellar has something for everyone:

Cases of Vinos (6 bottles) start at AED 150, offering exceptional value for money.

Bundle of Vinos: Enjoy savings of up to 50% when you purchase our exclusive wine bundles.

Individual bottles of vino start at a wallet-friendly AED 25.

Cases of Hops: Stock up on your favorite brews starting at just AED 65.

Favorite Spirits: Discover a selection of top-notch spirits, all priced under AED 99.

Plus, there are exciting bonuses up for grabs:

Buy a bottle of 18-year-old LTR spirit and receive a complimentary decanter, adding elegance to your collection.

Grab a twin pack of specific spirit for a chance to win amazing prizes like outdoor speakers, headphones, and online music memberships.

Important Info:

Located just a 15-minute drive from Jebel Ali, Windmill Cellar is easily accessible for Dubai residents.

Shop hassle-free without a liquor license, making your shopping experience smooth and enjoyable.

And for those looking to stock up, Windmill Cellar offers enticing bulk purchase benefits:

Spend over AED 500 and receive extra drinks as a bonus, with rewards increasing as you spend more.

So, what are you waiting for? Swing by Windmill Cellar today and toast to unbeatable deals on the finest vinos and spirits in town. Cheers!

Check out the offers here

Company details:

Location: Windmill Cellar is only 20 minutes away from Dubai, and you better believe it’s worth the trip with those fabulous sales!

You can even order via the Windmill app. If you’re in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain, delivery is available for you. Just place an order at shop.windmillgt.com before 5pm to get your favourite drinks delivered to your doorstep on the Same Day with free delivery!

Website: windmillgt.com

For more information, call: 056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285 / 056 408 5830

Windmill Cellar is one of the main alcohol retailers in the UAE, based in Abu Dhabi and operating since 2013 with 5 retail shops.