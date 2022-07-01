There’s Only ONE Vibin’ Bar To Celebrate July 4 In Dubai!

In case you’ve been living under a rock, let us introduce you to a seriously bangin’ Sheikh Zayed Road bar, Rodeo Drive.

Not to be confused with an exclusive shopping destination in the States, Rodeo Drive on Sheikh Zayed Road is a WHOLE other scene, and it promises to be ‘as American as it gets’, which is PERF if you’re planning some US Independence partaysss.

The bar is famous for brilliant live sets, hops pong, and bar eats, and it’s just announced that that the team is gearing up to throw a huge bash. That’s right fam, the home of an Original Bucking Bronco is going BIG for July 4 this year!

Go big or go home! This July 4 celebrate at Rodeo Drive

Rodeo Drive is making noise as THE venue to be at for July 4 celebrations in Dubai

If you love bar eats you’ll live for the menu at Rodeo Drive

If ‘eat, drink, play, repeat’ is your motto, you’ll feel right at home

Psst! It’s an all day partayyyyyy on July 4, come early to snag your table and the party won’t stop till late!

