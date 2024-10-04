This Game-Changing App Is What Every Dubai Family Needs Right Now!

Dubai’s digital landscape welcomes a new player in the family spacee… Skiply, the family payment app that has evolved from a school-based payment solution into a comprehensive, all-in-one family super app.

Powered by RAKBANK, Skiply’s new brand identity showcases a fresh logo, new features, and an expanded service offering, making it the go-to solution for families managing payments across education, afterschool activities, and essential services.

Launched in 2020, Skiply was originally designed to simplify school payments, but the app now offers a lot more.

Families can use it to pay for school fees, transportation, afterschool activities like tennis lessons, music classes, and even student visa services through VFS

This comprehensive transformation has positioned Skiply as a one-stop solution for busy parents juggling multiple payments. Whether it’s sorting out afterschool tutoring or booking student accommodation abroad, Skiply takes care of it all.

The app’s new identity aims to not just make payments easier but add value to the family experience. Here’s why Skiply is becoming the ultimate family payment app:

Skiply has partnered with schools and merchants to offer exclusive promotions, making everyday payments truly rewarding. Reliability with RAKBANK: Backed by RAKBANK, users can trust that their transactions are secure, fast, and reliable.

Backed by RAKBANK, users can trust that their transactions are secure, fast, and reliable. AMEX-Friendly: For those who love racking up points, Skiply allows users to pay school fees with their AMEX cards, letting families manage their expenses while enjoying rewards.

Skiply isn’t just a payment tool, it’s a family-friendly app designed to keep everything organized, from tuition fees to weekend football classes.

The app’s new positioning as a family super app aims to make managing life’s important payments hassle-free

As part of the launch campaign, users can expect exclusive offers and promotions that will save families both time and money.

So, whether you’re an existing Skiply user or new to the app, there’s never been a better time to explore what Skiply has to offer.

Download Skiply today and start enjoying the convenience of managing your family’s payments all in one place.

Parents using Skiply… click here

