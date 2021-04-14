With One Application This Hand Sanitiser Protects From Germs For 24 HOURS

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve become increasingly aware of the dirt and germs that surround us.

The air we breathe, the surfaces we touch… Since when did door handles become the enemy!? We wear face masks that we change daily, and we throw our clothes into the washing machine when we get home to hopefully get rid of any germs. But is it enough?

Fine Guard, trailblazers in the industry for creating products that have long-lasting protection, have created three new products that are clinically proved to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. And the science behind these new products are simply incredible; for example, a hand sanitiser that keeps viruses away for 24 hours – we kid you not!

SUPER simple to use, with the longer-lasting protection we’re crying out for