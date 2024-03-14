This Hotel Is Pulling Out All The Stops With Delectable Iftar And Suhoor Throughout Ramadan

First up – how about treating yourself to a little luxury staycation?

Kempinski Palm Jumeirah is offering special rates that will make guests feel like royalty, all while enjoying the stunning views of Palm Jumeirah. It’s the perfect getaway!

And now, onto the best part – the food! There’s nothing better than having Iftar and Suhoor here

Picture dining under the stars at Layali Tent, where guests can feast on everything from traditional Arabic dishes to international delights. With live cooking stations adding to the excitement, it’s an experience not to be missed.

Immerse yourself in a symphony of flavours, ranging from refreshing Ramadan beverages to an abundance of cold salads and mezze. Enjoy hot Arabic mezze and chilled sushi before exploring live cooking stations featuring saj, pasta, shawarma, and BBQ delights. Savour the enticing scent of lamb ouzi, followed by a sumptuous selection of main courses and desserts.

As the night progresses, guests can gather their crew for Suhoor and enjoy quality time together. There are yummy soups, Middle Eastern cold and hot mezze, Arabic mixed grills like succulent lamb kofta, juicy shish tawook, and flavourful lamb chops. And for those seeking relaxation, Kempinski has shisha available at reduced rates – the welcome addition to an already perfect evening!

Finish your Suhoor feast on a sweet note with decadent desserts such as the fragrant Mouhalabia, the indulgent Date Cheesecake with raspberry coulis, or the dreamy Umm Ali with nuts, dried fruit and coconut. To view the menu, click here.