This Is Hands Down The Coolest Music Festival To Ever Happen In The UAE!

Abu Dhabi is about to witness an electrifying night as OffLimits Music Festival 2025 unleashes a game-changing lineup featuring global sensations!
This year’s edition is stacked with an insane mix of artists from across genres, proving why OffLimits is the UAE’s first-ever open-format music festival. Get hyped for:
It’s not just a festival—it’s a movement.
A melting pot of music, and culture, this festival is set to disrupt the scene in the most epic way possible.
With massive performances, next-level production, and an atmosphere charged with pure energy, OffLimits is bringing together the region’s most diverse audience for a night that’ll go down in history.
Tickets are flying fast, and you do not want to be the one watching it all unfold from your feed. Head to offlimitsfestival.com or platinumlist.net to grab yours now.
Date: April 26, 2025
Location: Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi
Gates Open: 4:00 PM
Vibes: Next-level energy, non-stop music, and an unforgettable experience!
