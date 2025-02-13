This Is Hands Down The Coolest Music Festival To Ever Happen In The UAE!

Abu Dhabi is about to witness an electrifying night as OffLimits Music Festival 2025 unleashes a game-changing lineup featuring global sensations!

Mark your calendars for April 26 at Etihad Park, because this is where music history is about to be made

This year’s edition is stacked with an insane mix of artists from across genres, proving why OffLimits is the UAE’s first-ever open-format music festival. Get hyped for:

Ed Sheeran – The ultimate hitmaker bringing the feels!

OneRepublic – Pop-rock anthems incoming!

Artbat – A techno experience like no other.

Kaiser Chiefs – Expect pure Brit-rock energy!

Faithless – Dance floor domination guaranteed.

Sevdaliza, Zeyne, Altégo, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Leony and so many more!

It’s not just a festival—it’s a movement.

The OffLimits experience is all about breaking barriers, celebrating unity, and embracing individuality like never before!

A melting pot of music, and culture, this festival is set to disrupt the scene in the most epic way possible.

With massive performances, next-level production, and an atmosphere charged with pure energy, OffLimits is bringing together the region’s most diverse audience for a night that’ll go down in history.

DON’T GET FOMO – LOCK IN YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Tickets are flying fast, and you do not want to be the one watching it all unfold from your feed. Head to offlimitsfestival.com or platinumlist.net to grab yours now.

Imp Deets

Date: April 26, 2025

Location: Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Gates Open: 4:00 PM

Vibes: Next-level energy, non-stop music, and an unforgettable experience!