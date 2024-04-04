This Line-Up For This Year’s Dubai Comedy Festival Is Simply Epic!
Anubhav Singh Bassi, Mo Gilligan, Gad Elmaleh, Al Murray (aka The Pub Landlord), Frank Skinner and SO MANY MORE! The Dubai Comedy Festival is rolling around again this April; the lineup does not disappoint!
If you love to laugh (who doesn’t!) this Dubai Comedy Festival is the event for you. Scroll down for the line-up and ticket booking link…
The shows are running from April 12 – April 21, with several acts happening each nightly across various venues
April 12
Katherine Ryan. Tickets here.
Gad Elmaleh. Tickets here.
April 13
Laughtrip with Alex Calleja & The Comedy Crew. Tickets here.
Gad Elmaleh. Tickets here.
April 14
Internet sensations. Tickets here.
Mike Eshaq. Tickets here.
Kenny Sebastian. Tickets here.
April 15
Frank Skinner. Tickets here.
The Climb: Imah Comedy Concert. Tickets here.
April 16
Al Murray. Tickets here.
Chris Distefano. Tickets here.
April 17
Omid Singh. Tickets here.
Amer Zahr. Tickets here.
April 18
Chinedu Unaka. Tickets here.
Zarna Garg. Tickets here.
Stand Up Bel Masry Vol 2. Tickets at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall.
April 19
Mo Gilligan. Tickets here.
Spencer & Vogue. Tickets here.
Stand Up Bel Masry Vol 2. Tickets at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall.
Alfred Adriaan. Tickets here.
April 20
Anubhav Singh Bassi. Tickets here.
Riaad Mossa. Tickets here.
Emirati Stand Up English edition. Tickets at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall.
April 21
Bil 3arabi. Tickets here.
Check out the full rundown & locations here!
The important bits
Multiple venues
When? April 12 – 21
Get the full low-down and snap up your tickets here: https://www.dubaicomedyfest.ae/
Get notified about all the exciting news and stay up-to-date by following their Instagram page @dubaicomedyfest