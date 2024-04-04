This Line-Up For This Year’s Dubai Comedy Festival Is Simply Epic!

Anubhav Singh Bassi, Mo Gilligan, Gad Elmaleh, Al Murray (aka The Pub Landlord), Frank Skinner and SO MANY MORE! The Dubai Comedy Festival is rolling around again this April; the lineup does not disappoint!

Get ready to laugh your socks off at Dubai Opera (with a few shows also happening at Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall) from April 12 to April 21! It’s a 10-day festival jam-packed with top local and regional comics, international stars, and live podcast shows that are currently all the rage.

If you love to laugh (who doesn’t!) this Dubai Comedy Festival is the event for you. Scroll down for the line-up and ticket booking link…

The shows are running from April 12 – April 21, with several acts happening each nightly across various venues

April 12

Katherine Ryan. Tickets here.

Gad Elmaleh. Tickets here.

April 13

Laughtrip with Alex Calleja & The Comedy Crew. Tickets here.

Gad Elmaleh. Tickets here.

April 14

Internet sensations. Tickets here.

Mike Eshaq. Tickets here.

Kenny Sebastian. Tickets here.

April 15

Frank Skinner. Tickets here.

The Climb: Imah Comedy Concert. Tickets here.

April 16

Al Murray. Tickets here.

Chris Distefano. Tickets here.

April 17

Omid Singh. Tickets here.

Amer Zahr. Tickets here.

April 18

Chinedu Unaka. Tickets here.

Zarna Garg. Tickets here.

Stand Up Bel Masry Vol 2. Tickets at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall.

April 19

Mo Gilligan. Tickets here.

Spencer & Vogue. Tickets here.

Stand Up Bel Masry Vol 2. Tickets at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall.

Alfred Adriaan. Tickets here.

April 20

Anubhav Singh Bassi. Tickets here.

Riaad Mossa. Tickets here.

Emirati Stand Up English edition. Tickets at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall.

April 21

Bil 3arabi. Tickets here.

Check out the full rundown & locations here!

The important bits

Multiple venues

When? April 12 – 21

Get the full low-down and snap up your tickets here: https://www.dubaicomedyfest.ae/

