This Nursery Is Your Child’s Perfect Learning Spot!

How does Odyssey inspire creative little thinkers?
Odyssey Nursery combines the American curriculum with Reggio Emilia principles to discover the “100 Languages of Children” or a 100 ways to learn and grow, such as building, exploring light and shadow, forest environments, creative play with loose parts, and puppetry. Classrooms are set up to be an extension of a child’s world while they are exposed to real life experiences, authentic art material and hands-on sensory exploration.
Through the Reggio Emilia approach, children develop their emotional intelligence and grow into empathetic, resilient individuals by being active members of a community. Your Kids will also benefit from, native-speaking French and Arabic teachers, acquiring multiple language skills.
The nursery’s diverse spaces include an art room, splash pad, mud kitchen, library, botanical garden, indoor gym, and music room.
Odyssey Nurseries are located all over Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including Umm Suqeim 2, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Burj Al Arab, Living Legends, Meydan, Sheikh Zayed Road, Saadiyat, West Yas, Al Muneera, and more.
