This Nostalgic Food Festival In Qatar Is Your Perfect Ramadan Getaway!

Why travel far when the best food journey is just around the corner?

The Throwback Food Festival is serving up Qatari heritage and global flavors near Dubai! Come hungry for a fun Ramadan experience that’s full of flavor and nostalgia…

IT’S FREEEEE!

The Throwback Food Festival is back this Ramadan, and it’s the perfect spot to satisfy your cravings! It’s a fun journey through Qatari heritage with a twist of global flavors, all packed into one delicious event. Running at Mina District from iftar to suhour, you’ll find everything from traditional dishes to international eats, all for free! So, bring your appetite and get ready to feast with friends and family in a vibrant, food-filled atmosphere. https://cdn.lovin.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/1/2025/02/12141953/Throwback-Food-Festival-16x9-1.mp4 Introducing… the ultimate Ramadan hangout This year’s Throwback Food Festival is bringing some SERIOUSLY cool spots to the table, like Omar Al Khayam, Hargeisa, Palestine Cafeteria, and loads more! So, if you’re in the mood for falafel, sweets, or something a little different, there’s something for everyone. The vibe is chill with cozy seating, stunning lights, and colorful tapestries setting the perfect scene for a fun, relaxed evening. Grab your friends and family, dive into delicious dishes, and enjoy the festival’s vibe… with NO regrets. Here’s what to expect… Well, the Throwback Food Festival is packed with not just amazing food—it’s got a ton of fun activities for everyone! Games Corner : Dive into traditional Qatari and Middle Eastern games

: Dive into traditional Qatari and Middle Eastern games Dedicated Stage : Enjoy performances showcasing Qatari culture and join in on Kahoot competitions

: Enjoy performances showcasing Qatari culture and join in on Kahoot competitions Treasure Hunts : Hunt for clues scattered across the festival for a chance to win a prize

: Hunt for clues scattered across the festival for a chance to win a prize Hakawty (Storyteller) : Experience historic Qatari tales brought to life

: Experience historic Qatari tales brought to life Taste Competition : Watch chefs from different regions compete by adding creative twists to traditional Qatari dishes

: Watch chefs from different regions compete by adding creative twists to traditional Qatari dishes Puppet Show : A fun and entertaining show for all ages

: A fun and entertaining show for all ages Daily General Knowledge Competitions: Test your knowledge and win prizes View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qatar Calendar رزنامة قطر (@qatarcalendar) See ya there!