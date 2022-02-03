Your Favourite Boba Spot Has A Brand New Location At The Dubai Mall

Ahoy Boba lovers, we have BIG news!

Your favourite boba spot has a brand new home, and you’ll find it at the most popular place in town!

That’s right fam. Tiger Sugar, a famous brand with 250 locations worldwide that’s the HOME of the original tiger-striped boba milk drink is opening a new location… at The Dubai Mall! And you can sink all the boba your heart desires at the Level 2 Foodcourt (near Reel Cinemas).

After the huge success of the Tiger Sugar spot in City Centre Deira, this fancy location is the IRL-proof that we have BIG Tiger Sugar fans in this fair city.

Join the queue! The store opens on February 4 and the first 100 customers get a free gift

Come try the flavours that made this spot famous, like the Original Black Sugar Boba with Milk and Cream Mousse

Already dreaming of the Black Sugar Mochi Series and the Black Sugar Boba Ice Cream Bar. There’s too much good stuff to choose from!

Are you new to Boba? Take a hint from the experts: To get the best flavour, you need to shake your drink 15 times before drinking. This way, the milk and the black sugar will be perfectly incorporated.

Looking like a dream in a cup, your only real problem when you rock up at Tiger Sugar is choosing WHICH drink you want…

Like the Black Sugar Tiger Coffee Jelly with Milk and Cream Mousse, the Black Sugar Boba Black Tea, or the beautiful Black Sugar Mochi Taro with Milk and Cream Mousse, check these drinks, tuck right in and thank us later!

Psst! Can’t make the opening? Tiger Sugar is also available for delivery on Zomato, Deliveroo, Talabat and Come Come apps

All the info you need here