How To WIN A Table At The EURO 2020 Quarter-Finals At Topgolf
Topgolf burst onto the scene as THE entertainment venue of the year, and now it’s launched a dedicated sports bar, meaning you’ve found a new local for the EUROS!
The Yard is Topgolf’s dedicated sports bar and it’s already buzzing with supporters every single day
The Yard is transforming into a fully-fledged Fan Zone for the duration of the tournament
It’s got heaps of booths, a large seating area, a brilliant menu, and most importantly, three HUGE screens.
Entry to The Yard is free and there are promos on food and drinks, and early booking means you’re guaranteed a good seat – GET IN!
Watch it with your mates: Check out the group packages
- Pay AED110 for a burger and hops combo
- Pay AED400 for a Euros platter and a pitcher
- Pay AED800 for one Euros Platter, eight drinks vouchers, and one pitcher of hops. Seated at a high table. (Suitable for max 5 people)
- Pay AED2,000 for 24 drinks vouchers, one pitcher of hops, two Euros platters, and guaranteed front row booth seats – GET IN! – Suitable for max 10 people
The best bit? Every group booking at The Yard gets a Topgolf Experience voucher, including a ‘fast pass’ (read: skip the queue) for your next Topgolf visit, plus one-hour gameplay, which is valid for up to 90 days. EPIC!
