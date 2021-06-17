د . إAEDSRر . س

How To WIN A Table At The EURO 2020 Quarter-Finals At Topgolf

We have news!

Topgolf burst onto the scene as THE entertainment venue of the year, and now it’s launched a dedicated sports bar, meaning you’ve found a new local for the EUROS!

Introducing: The Yard.

Take notes! Entry to The Yard is FREE, but they’re running group offers throughout the tournament and those slots will fill up fast. Scroll for deets!

WIN! There’s a table for four at the EURO 2020 quarter-finals at Topgolf up for grabs when you pay with the Viya app during any of the games – Download the app right here

The Yard is Topgolf’s dedicated sports bar and it’s already buzzing with supporters every single day

The Yard is transforming into a fully-fledged Fan Zone for the duration of the tournament

It’s got heaps of booths, a large seating area, a brilliant menu, and most importantly, three HUGE screens.

Entry to The Yard is free and there are promos on food and drinks, and early booking means you’re guaranteed a good seat – GET IN!

Watch it with your mates: Check out the group packages

  • Pay AED110 for a burger and hops combo
  • Pay AED400 for a Euros platter and a pitcher
  • Pay AED800 for one Euros Platter, eight drinks vouchers, and one pitcher of hops. Seated at a high table. (Suitable for max 5 people)
  • Pay AED2,000 for 24 drinks vouchers, one pitcher of hops, two Euros platters, and guaranteed front row booth seats – GET IN! – Suitable for max 10 people

The best bit? Every group booking at The Yard gets a Topgolf Experience voucher, including a ‘fast pass’ (read: skip the queue) for your next Topgolf visit, plus one-hour gameplay, which is valid for up to 90 days. EPIC!

You can also book multiple game packages and exclusive VIP Suite bookings – more info here!

Make your reservations for Euros at The Yard now

Email: events@topgolfdubai.ae

All the Topgolf deets you need are right here

