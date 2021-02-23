Topgolf Is Launching The Most Incredible Yoga Experience

It’s the combo we didn’t know we were waiting for, but Topgolf and Shimis just launched a yoga experience and it makes so much sense.

Hellllooooo fab Friday plans!

Yoga at Topgolf Dubai is launching this Friday and we love it ‘cus it’s super spacious, the views are FAB and you’ll have the super unique experience of stretching out on the Topgolf grass.

It’s an hour of yoga and included in the price you get coffee, infused water and Topgolf’s ‘Watermelon Pizza’ that’s made with fresh fruit, yoghurt and coulis… delish! And IF you need any more temptation, there’s also a mixed ‘yoga mimosa’ on the bill – SOLD!

Book your Friday morning yoga sesh right here!

Yoga at Topgolf Dubai kicks off this Friday between 8am and 9am