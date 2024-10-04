Your Favorite Car Brand Series Is Back With Season 2 – Bigger, Faster, And Better!

It’s time to buckleee upppp!

The Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Motorsport Academy just wrapped up its epic second season. Al-Futtaim Toyota is putting the Middle East on the motorsport map, and it’s all about speed, skill, and heart-pounding action… SO. EXCITING!

Talk about an international showdown…

Season 2 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Motorsport Academy turned up the heat with its final round featuring four epic drivers: three guys from the UK, Hong Kong, and UAE, and one fierce woman from Poland.

These racers didn’t just stroll in; they beat out 1,500 applicants, whittled down from 32 contenders, with ages ranging from 18 to 57. And the challenges? Let’s just say they were not for the faint-hearted…

Season 2 is hitting Sharjah!

Well… this time, the action shifted gears from off-road chaos to on-track excitement at Karting Town, Sharjah. Drivers went head-to-head in kart racing, autocross, and time attack, all behind the wheel of the beastly Toyota GR Supra. If you thought last season was intense, buckle up because this one’s next-level!

The action-packed program kicked off with four stages: Auditions, Qualification, Development, and Finals. Each stage pushed the competitors to their limits, testing everything from driving skills to media savvy and mental toughness. It was all about making a real splash in the motorsports world, both in the UAE and globally!

Catch it on YouTube