Treat Boo To Some African Inspired Cuisine At KIZA That's ALL Heart & Flavour This V-Day

Roses are red, violets are blue, we think KIZA is the ideal V-day date spot… and you will, too.

KIZA welcomes you to a world of Pan-African food, warm African hospitality, tantalizing food, charming entertainment and a vibe that will linger for months to come.

Head to the resto located at Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC, this Valentine’s Day for a move-like date with your S.O.!

The connoisseurs of Afro-fine dining are promising you a V-Day date like none other

The resto will serenade couples with sweet love tunes from their Saxophonist, entice senses with 5-Course Signature meals and drinks

And best of all? KIZA will have your night illuminated with the aroma of fresh flowers.

Swooning just at the thought of this RN! This is you manifesting your Hollywood-level date.

Take home the ‘Best Lover Award’ as your special someone will be over the moon with all the romantic arrangements down at KIZA.

Lovers, take notes: