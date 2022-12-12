This Popular Beach Club Is Serving Amazing Riviera Vibes In Dubai

You can skip the flight to the Med this winter, ‘cos gone are the days when Dubai residents obsess about visiting picturesque beach enclaves for a good time…

Thanks to restaurant offerings like Twiggy, Dubai has its own Dubai-ified versions of the South of France spirit, and (*only partially biased!) we’re sure they’re infinitely better.

Topping the lot is Twiggy by La Cantine. From the established restaurant sisterhood, the Rikas team, which is also behind La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive, Lana Lusa, Mimi Kakushi, Gohan & Kyma Beach, before you darken its door, you already know you’re in good hands.

Channelling that South of France energy, this is fine dining and a guaranteed good time

Twiggy by La Cantine is bringing Riviera reverie to Dubai

The beach club and restaurant at the Park Hyatt Dubai Lagoon is made for these gorgeous winter days. Sip, dine, and revel in the elegant interiors, that add a touch of Dubai bling to Saint Tropez-chic interiors with the addition of bold sixties art.

The vibe? Consider it a flashback to supermodel icon Twiggy partying in the 60s, after who the resto is designed. The Rikas team serves up summer on a plate, with the help of upbeat tunes, a Mediterranean-inspired menu, and an idyllic lagoon where guests can soak up the rays.

If a sun-soaked restaurant isn’t enough, lounge at the 100-metre crystal-clear infinity pool

From day to night… Issa Twiggy vibe

Learn more here